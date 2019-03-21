Quentin Tarantino is taking some of Hollywood’s biggest stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie back to the 1960s with the teaser trailer for ‘Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood’.

The film centers on former Western TV star Cliff Booth (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Rick Dalton (Brad Pitt) as they navigate a city — and an industry — they hardly recognize anymore.

Margot Robbie portrays the late Sharon Tate, who in 1969 was murdered by members of the Charles Manson-led Manson family.

Other stars in ‘Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood‘ include the late Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, Timothy Olyphant and Kurt Russel. Burt Reynolds, who was to have played George Spahn, the real-life rancher who owned the ranch where Manson lived, was replaced by Bruce Dern following the actor’s death last September.

Tarantino is directing, writing and producing the Sony Pictures film that he says to have been working on the script for the last five years.

Tarantino has lived in Los Angeles County most of his life, including in 1969, when he was seven years old. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff,” says Tarantino.

‘Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood’ is set to be released in the U.S. on July 26.

Taking a cue from past film debuts, we can safely assume that ‘Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood’ will be in Costa Rica that weekend as well, most likely on the 25th, a day ahead of the U.S. release.

Most popular films by Quentin Tarantino include:

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Django Unchained (2012)

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003)

Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

