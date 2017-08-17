If you are a foreigner who lives in Costa Rica and have a driver’s license of another country, you can obtain a Costa Rican license (homolgar is the Spanish word for the process) every Tuesday and Wednesday at any of the 13 driver education (Educación Vial) offices in the country.

Hugo Jiménez, head of the driver center, said that the “quick process” is between 7:00 am At 11:00 am in any of the offices and not only in central offices in La Uruca, where services are saturated.

“It is important for the user to be clear that the procedure and the requirements to homologar the license is the same procedure in any of the offices, there is no distinction, even the same days and at the same time,” he explained.

Driver education centers are located in Heredia, Cartago, Nicoya, Liberia, Rio Claro, Puntarenas, San Carlos, Alajuela, San Ramón, Perez Zeledon, Guápiles, Limón and San José (La Uruca).

The website http://www.educacionvial.go.cr lists the location of the driver education centers around the country, as well as information for obtaining a drivers license.

The cost is ¢5,000 colones and does not require an appointment.

Foreigners with residency in the country will need their residency card, refugee card or work permit and their foreign license (must be in good condition) and the medical certificate, which can be obtained from a certified doctor located next to or near the driver education center. Just look for the signs. There are always signs.

Based on current immigration laws, foreigners without residency, refugee card or work permit or with a residency application in process, no can do.

As a ‘visitor’ to Costa Rica, a foreigner can continue to drive with the license from their home country (or any other country) as long as they are within their “visitor’ visa period, typically up to 90 days from arrival for North Americans and Europeans, less for other nationalities. Important to check the passport stamp to verify the tourist visa period.

Important to check the passport stamp to verify the tourist visa period.

Please use the comment section below or post to our official Facebook page to share your advice and/or experience(s) for getting a Costa Rican drivers license

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.