Radiográfica Costarricense S.A. (RACSA), a subsidiary of state-owned ICE, will phase out its Fullmovil mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) over the next month to concentrate on its corporate business, reports El Financiero.

Fullmovil was acquired by Grupo ICE back in 2014, but the MVNO has gradually lost market share since introduced, prompting the state company to take the decision to switch its focus to the institutional and enterprise sector, said the report.

As a result, Fullmovil will cease on 01 April.

The news comes after another Teletica’s Tuyo Movil, a competing MVNO, ceased activities on 15 January. S

State-owned ICE retains the highest share of the country’s mobile market (52%), followed by Telefonica (26%) that recently sold its Movistar operations in Costa Rica and Central America to Millicom, America Movil’s Claro brand (21%).

MVNOs accounted for just 0.6 percent of the market share.

