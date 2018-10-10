The union representing the workers of the Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (Recope) today (Wednesday) agreed to reach a deal with the State company, with workers to be back on the job on Thursday.

The deal was signed by Alejandro Muñoz, president of the Recope and Manuel Rodríguez Acevedo, secretary general of the Sindicato de Trabajadores Petroleros, Químicos y Afines (Sitrapequia).

Muñoz said he was very happy to have reached an agreement to have the 980 striking employees (out of a total workforce of 1,725) back on the job.

The full details of the agreement weren’t released, most likely will be in line with the other agreements reached between government institutions and the respective workers’ unions, no reprisals and docking of wages will be on a “we will see” basis.