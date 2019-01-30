Not totally unexpected, a citizen filed a ‘recurso de amparo’ (appeal) against the RTV and the Ministry of Transportation for the mobile inspection units that went into service last week, that perform, at the request of a traffic officer (Transito), a roadside vehicle inspection.

The appellant, Alejandro Naranjo, considers that the roadside inspection is a “persecution against drivers”.

In his appeal, he writes that the practice is just a way to give a driver a ticket without respecting the validity of the (Riteve) sticker.

Naranjo goes on to say that inspection “has to be done at the Riteve facilities, not on the street”.

He writes, “something can break down after the inspection and one cannot know it is broken, thus one would have to inspect fully the entire vehicle every day”.

He continues, “there should also be a fix of the roads infrastructure before this type of abuse”.

In Costa Rica, anyone, without the need of a lawyer or a formal presentation can file a “recurso” to the Constitutional Court. In some cases, appeals have been presented handwritten on a napkin.

So far the Riteve nor the MOPT has not commented on the recurso.

