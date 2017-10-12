The Cruz Roja (Costa Rican Red Cross) thanked donors for their support to those in need, affected by tropical storm Nate.
However, the institution did call on its 121 local committees to ensure donations are of good quality and useful for the victims. This after reports of centers receiving old clothes, footwear, dirty garment and canned food that have either expired or soon to expire.
Gerad Jimenez, spokesperson for the Red Cross, asked people not to stop donating because the needs are many and resources few.
Among the items most in need are canned goods, rice, beans, soups, pasta, salt, water, toothbrushes, soaps, sanitary napkins, toilet paper, household cleaning supplies, dishes and pots.
Jimenez reiterated the Red Cross is not receiving cash donations, saying they want to avoid people who take advantage and request money on behalf of the Red Cross.
Cash donations can be made at banks like the Banco de Costa Rica (BCR) under the “Yo Naci En Estas Pais” campaign that has collected so far ¢124 million colones.