It didn’t take days to publish the Reforma Fiscal (Tax Reform) passed in second and final debate late Monday afternoon and signed by President Carlos Alvarado less than a couple of hours later, in the official government newsletter, La Gaceta.

Typically, it can take up to five business days for publication. But in the case of the Ley de Fortalecimiento de las Finanzas Públicas – the official name of the tax reform – it was published Tuesday morning, December 4, 2018, in circular 202. Click here to view the full document in PDF.

Known as Ley 9365 is now in full force.

However, we may not see the effect of the law right away. While some items are immediate, others will take weeks and months for the government to organize, set out regulations and apply them. Other sections of the Ley 9365 won’t be in effect until June 2019.

To know how the new law affects you, it is recommended to consult a professional accountant and/or tax lawyer.

On the pages of the Q, over the coming months, we will be publishing the articles of the law and their explanation as they go into effect. We will be using the hashtag #TAXREFORM to group all of the articles for easy reference.

