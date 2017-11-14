“Our respect and appreciation for seniors,” writes the Minister of Public Security, Gustavo Mata.
The high ranking police official in the country tells us the story of how his officers of the
@fuerzapublicaCR (national Police) of San Ramon, #Alajuela, during patrol (walking the beat) came upon an elderly lady carrying several bags of groceries. “…so they accompanied her home,” said Mata, adding the hashtag, #OrgulloDeServir (Proud to Serve).
This is just one example of how the country treats its seniors, helping them in a moment of need, giving them priority at banks, government offices with a special window, free bus rides (with or without the ‘cuidadano de oro’ – gold card, seniors only need to present the driver their cedula).
Nuestro respeto y aprecio por los adultos mayores. Oficiales de la @fuerzapublicaCR de San Ramón, #Alajuela, durante un patrullaje encontraron a una adulta mayor que llevaba varias bolsas, por lo que se las llevaron hasta su casa. #OrgulloDeServir. pic.twitter.com/gAXNr6HQrI
