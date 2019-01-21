A strong eruption of the Rincon de la Vieja volcano occurred at 1:26 am Sunday morning. The event was captured by the sensors of Ovsicori.

The loud noises from the eruption were heard several kilometers away by the area resident.

According to Javier Pacheco, seismologist at the OVSICORI-UNA, the volcano remained active for most of Sunday morning, filling the rivers with sediment and spewing ash and rocks.

According to Guillermo Alvarado, seismologist at Red Sismológica Nacional (RSN), since June to the end of 2018, the volcano has had up to 5 eruptions monthly. This month the volcano’s intensity of eruption grew to 7 so far.

Sediment from the volcano eruption filled the nearby rivers. Photo OVSICORI-UNA
