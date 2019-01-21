A strong eruption of the Rincon de la Vieja volcano occurred at 1:26 am Sunday morning. The event was captured by the sensors of Ovsicori.

The loud noises from the eruption were heard several kilometers away by the area resident.

According to Javier Pacheco, seismologist at the OVSICORI-UNA, the volcano remained active for most of Sunday morning, filling the rivers with sediment and spewing ash and rocks.

Rocas Incandescentes vistas desde Gavilán de Upala.

El día de hoy 20 de enero 2019 a la 1:26 a.m. hora local, se registra una erupción en el volcán Rincón de la Vieja, se desconoce la altura alcanzada por la columna debido a las condiciones de visibilidad del sitio. pic.twitter.com/PL7GeQQqFl — OVSICORI-UNA (@OVSICORI_UNA) January 20, 2019

According to Guillermo Alvarado, seismologist at Red Sismológica Nacional (RSN), since June to the end of 2018, the volcano has had up to 5 eruptions monthly. This month the volcano’s intensity of eruption grew to 7 so far.

