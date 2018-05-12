After more than a decade without a rate increase, the cost for a vehicle inspection at the Riteve went up this week to ¢13,405 colones, up from ¢12,160, for a vehicle under 3.5 tons. This is the third increase in a year.

The first increase in 12 years was in May 2017, the second in November 2017.

The Riteve had been operating without a rate increase since 2005, although it repeatedly made requests for adjustments to the regulating authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (Aresep). The regulator rejected them on all occasions, arguing that the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) was the institution responsible for setting rates.

According to Aresep, the transit law gave them the responsibility to create methodologies and resolve tariffs in services where there are several operators; however, in the case of the vehicular inspection there is only one operator, therefore rated corresponded to the MOPT.