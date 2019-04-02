It was late Monday afternoon, in the area of San Pedro de Santa Barbara de Heredia, in front of the old hardware store, when a driver ran into a motorcyclist following an argument on wheels.

According to witnesses, the motorcyclist had verbally abused the driver of the sedan, who gave chase and (allegedly) deliberately slams his vehicle into the motorcyclists, causing his death at the scene.

The incident was recorded at 5:17 pm.

According to the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ), the victim was identified as 36-year-old Raúl Zambrana Durán, father of a young girl. He was run over by a 71-year-old driver identified his surnames Cordero Vega.

According to area residents, an apparent disrespect for a traffic signal would have provoked a strong argument between the two drivers. After shouting expletives, the motorcyclist accelerated and the driver of the sedan chased him, until catching up and ramming his vehicle into the motorcycle.

The press office of the OIJ confirmed that they have the murder suspect in custody.

