“If you ask me, with the greatest frankness in the world, this road could be in a hypothetical and theoretical scenario – totally – maybe by the end of 2020. There is too much to do to leave this highway as God intended,” of emphatic and firm was Pablo Contreras, engineer of the Consejo Nacional de Vialidad (Conavi) – National Council of Roads – in charge of the central stretch of the road to San Carlos.

These statements with a touch of frankness and reality come at a time when the budget approval is discussed to continue with work on the 30-kilometer route between La Abundancia de Ciudad Quesada and Sifón de San Ramón.

Source (in Spanish): Crhoy.com