Roger Waters In Costa Rica November 24

George Roger Waters, singer, songwriter, bassist, composer and co-founder of the progressive rock band Pink Floyd will be in concert in Costa Rica on November 24, 2018.

The “Roger Waters – Us + Them” tour features songs from Pink Floyd’s greatest albums (The Dark Side of The Moon, The Wall, Animals, Wish You Were Here) plus some new songs from his album Is This the Life We Really Want?.

Tickets go on sale at www.eticket.cr on Monday, April 30, at 10 a.m. exclusively to American Express cardholders; on May 3 to BAC Credomatic cardholders; and the general public starting May 7.

Costs:

THE WALL ¢97.750

ANIMALS ¢86.250

WISH YOU WERE HERE ¢74.750

BALCON-PLATEA ¢69.000

THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON ¢55.200

SOMBRA ¢51.750

GRADERIA SUR ¢34.500

US + THEM ¢28.750

On April 16, the Ministerio de Economía, Industria y Comercio gave the authorization for the concert that will start at 7:00 p.m. in the National Stadium in La Sabana.

¡Será un gusto tenerte en CR @rogerwaters! La Costa Rica del Bicentenario nos invita a derribar muros y tender puentes. ¿Quién mejor que Roger para eso? ¡Bienvenido a Costa Rica! https://t.co/YotqsAyYU2 — Carlos Alvarado Q. (@CarlosAlvQ) April 19, 2018

All tour dates available at Rogerwaters.com