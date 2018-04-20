Roger Waters In Costa Rica November 24

George Roger Waters, singer, songwriter, bassist, composer and co-founder of the progressive rock band Pink Floyd will be in concert in Costa Rica on November 24, 2018.

The “Roger Waters – Us + Them” tour features songs from Pink Floyd’s greatest albums (The Dark Side of The Moon, The Wall, Animals, Wish You Were Here) plus some new songs from his album Is This the Life We Really Want?.

At the national stadium

Tickets go on sale at  www.eticket.cr on Monday, April 30, at 10 a.m. exclusively to American Express cardholders; on May 3 to BAC Credomatic cardholders; and the general public starting May 7.

Costs:

  • THE WALL ¢97.750
  • ANIMALS ¢86.250
  • WISH YOU WERE HERE ¢74.750
  • BALCON-PLATEA ¢69.000
  • THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON ¢55.200
  • SOMBRA ¢51.750
  • GRADERIA SUR ¢34.500
  • US + THEM ¢28.750

On April 16, the Ministerio de Economía, Industria y Comercio gave the authorization for the concert that will start at 7:00 p.m. in the National Stadium in La Sabana.

All tour dates available at Rogerwaters.com

 

 

