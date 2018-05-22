Today’s travelers want to bring home more than tan lines and souvenirs. They aspire to achieve personal enrichment through life-changing experiences that create a shift in perspectives–of the world and the self. Enter transformational travel, the key to meaningful interactions, immersive encounters and genuine communion with nature and culture.

According to the Transformational Travel Council, “we need travel to do what travel has always done: Build bridges, foster understanding, enlighten humanity, and bury fear, insecurity, and intolerance.”

Travelers searching for the exhilarating payoff of transformative adventures should consider rural tourism in Costa Rica–an authentic experience impossible to imitate.

Rural tourism activities in Costa Rica offer travelers an intimate glimpse into the country’s cultural heritage and communities. Itineraries include visits to local farms, tasting traditional dishes in the warm company of Costa Rican families, hiking into the unspoiled natural landscapes and more. The benefits of rural tourism reach far beyond strengthening the economy; they help develop local communities, create unforgettable memories and enhance the Costa Rican identity–for both visitors and Ticos, alike.

Sustainability efforts regenerate and rejuvenate. Various hotels and inns offer visitors the opportunity to experience ecological tourism in a breathtaking natural environment. Many lodging options have undertaken ecological strategies with the ultimate intention of regenerating the land.

Throughout the country, guests can participate in activities such as hiking, bird watching, historical and cultural tours.

Additionally, many of the local organizations offer culinary tours, which provide a 360 view of sustainable farming and food production–the essence of organic farm-to-table. These activities provide visitors the perfect opportunity to taste a variety of fresh locally produced ingredients, which are the bedrock of Costa Rican cuisine.

Agriculture tours preserve and cultivate. Various eco-lodges blend agriculture, education and tourism by offering adventure and ranch tours, hiking trails and botanical gardens. Community farms and resorts are self-sustaining and have been reforesting the formerly barren land into an area rich in biodiversity, while preserving the essence of the Costa Rican rural heritage.

There are also educational centers and models for sustainable farmers and gardeners. Objectives include motivating visitors from around the world to cultivate and harvest organically and sustainably.

Conservation expeditions educate and illuminate. Travelers can experience guided nature, conservation and cultural expeditions. Outdoor activities such as swimming beneath a waterfall and organic fishing, all the while enjoying appearances by local wildlife help visitors forget all about cosmopolitan living. Cultural touches include tours of an authentic sugarcane mill and learning about coffee and citrus production, two crucial commodities that form the backbone of the Costa Rican economy.

Travelers who choose rural tourism positively impact the quality of life for Ticos. In economic terms, travelers help create new employment opportunities for women and youth, by diversifying income-generation sources. Culturally, visitors who participate in rural tourism aid in the ongoing preservation of the local Costa Rican identity and culture. In regards to the environment, rural tourism participation helps to increase awareness for sustainable use of natural resources.

Gone are the days where sipping exotic cocktails while lounging by the hotel pool were the only activities on a traveler’s agenda. Today’s explorers often want to be physically and spiritually changed when vacationing and there’s no place like Costa Rica to achieve this personal enrichment. For travelers who want to reap the many benefits that transformational travel can reward, the rich coast awaits.

About Costa Rica

Set between Nicaragua and Panama, Costa Rica offers visitors an abundance of unique wildlife, landscapes and climates — meaning a trip to this Central American country is anything but run-of-the-mill.

The country proudly shelters approximately five percent of the known biodiversity in the world and has become a global leader in sustainable practices. Visitors to Costa Rica enjoy a highly organized tourism infrastructure offering a broad terrain of activities and accommodations.