Home Briefs Ruta 27 One Way To San Jose on Sunday BriefsNational Ruta 27 One Way To San Jose on Sunday By Rico - 14 July 2018 0 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print As typical of the ‘dry season’, the Ruta 27 between Pozon (Orotina) and Cuidad Colon will be one way to San Jose on Sunday (July 15) afternoon, between 1pm and 7pm. Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR National Yellow Alert: Rains Generated By High Pressure System Hit Hard Limón and Turrialba National Dota Coffee Breaks Auction Price Record Of High Quality Grain iPhone The iPhone X and iPhone SE are set to die this year TRENDING - 10 MOST POPULAR Anne Hathaway’s Leaked Personal Pictures Go Viral 18 August 2017 10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?) 29 November 2015 American Tourist Dies In Isla del Coco Shark Attack 30 November 2017 Female Tiger Shark Attacked American Tourist Who Died in Isla del Coco 1 December 2017 Nude Hotels & Beaches in Costa Rica 26 June 2013 How Will Hurricane Irma Affect Costa Rica? 7 September 2017 Crack Down On Prostitution In San Jose 27 January 2017 14 in Costa Rican Have Changed Their Color Of Their Eyes 26 February 2016 Red Alert Declared For Pacific, Central Valley and Northern Zone 5 October 2017 10 Reasons Why Black Men Should Visit Costa Rica (List) 28 August 2017 LATEST Ruta 27 One Way To San Jose on Sunday 14 July 2018 Yellow Alert: Rains Generated By High Pressure System Hit Hard Limón and Turrialba 14 July 2018 Latin America’s largest solar park turns Mexican desert green 14 July 2018 Costa Rican Ambassador in Managua: ‘The Nicaragua I Arrived At No Longer Exists’ 13 July 2018 At Least Five Killed – Four police officers, one protester – in latest confrontations... 13 July 2018 Strong Rebound in Construction Boosts Costa Rica’s economy 13 July 2018 Dota Coffee Breaks Auction Price Record Of High Quality Grain 13 July 2018 The iPhone X and iPhone SE are set to die this year 13 July 2018 President Carlos Takes A Break Politics 13 July 2018 Karina Ramos has been celebrating the birthday for five days and the big day... 13 July 2018 Load more