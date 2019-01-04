The Ruta 27 (San Jose – Caldera) will enable ‘carril reversible’ – reversible lane – to San Jose this weekend, when all lanes of the #27 between Orotina and Cuidad Colon will be one way to San Jose

The reversible is between 2 pm and 7 pm on Saturday and Sunday to allow vacationers a smoother return home to the Central Valley from the Pacific coast beaches and resorts.

Although the one way is between 2 and 8, expect the closure of the Caldera (Puntarenas) bound lanes to start around 1 pm and last to 8 pm, one hour before and after.

Drivers heading to the Pacific coast can use the following alternate routes:

Ruta 1: Cambronero – the Interamerican north highway from the airport to Puntarenas

– the Interamerican north highway from the airport to Puntarenas Ruta 3: Atenas or the ‘old road to Jaco’ known as the Aguacate that runs from the Ruta 1 at Manolos (by the Recope) to Orotina.

known as the Aguacate that runs from the Ruta 1 at Manolos (by the Recope) to Orotina. Ruta 239: Ciudad Colón – Puriscal – Turrubares – Orotina. This route is a very scenic, but like the ‘Aguacate’, two lanes up and down the winding mountains.

Maximum speed on the Ruta 27 during the reversible is limited to 60 km/h.

To know the traffic conditions on the Ruta 27, Globalvia will staff telephones at 2588 4040. Online, you can check road conditions at Camarasvialescr.com, and Accidentes de Costa Rica on Facebook and Twitter.

Also, take note, that for the month of January the Ruta 27 will be reversible to San Jose on Sundays.

Thinking it can’t happen to you? Here are some images from Accidentes de Costa Rica to consider before getting behind the wheel this weekend (or at any other time). These are real photos or real accidents without any filters. All occurring within the last few days.

