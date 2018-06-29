If you are traveling to and from San Jose and Guapiles this Friday morning be aware of the closure of the Ruta 32 in the area of the Zurqui, due to a landslide Thursday night.

MOPT authorities are expecting to clear the debris and re-open the road by noon, depending on weather conditions, as Tropical Wave 11 tapers off.

The Ruta 32, through the Braulio Carrillo national park is prone to landslides and closures, in particular during the rainy season.

Alternate routes include the route through Turrialba and Siquirres reconnecting to the Ruta 32. Also there is the Heredia – Vara Blanca – Sarapiqui to/from Guapiles.