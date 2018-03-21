If traffic conditions aren’t bad enough on the major routes of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), add a crash or as in the case this Wednesday morning, an overturned tractor trailer, and it can mean total collapse.

Such was the case on the Ruta 32, the San Jose to Limon road, that was closed for 7 hours, with traffic on both sides lining up for kilometers.

The Ruta 32 was closed, in both directions, east of the Zurqui tunnel around 1:00 am and re-opened at 8:00 am.

According to the Policia de Transito, the driver of the rig lost control, obstructing lanes in both directions.