In Costa Rica, the Solis administration is trying to give the order to begin the construction and extension of 107 kilometers of the ruta 32, road to Limón (vía a Limón), even though studies, permits and 1,200 expropriations have not yet been carried out.

President Luis Guillermo Solis could give the order to start work on Monday to the construction firm China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC), but the project has so many tasks and procedures still pending that it is difficult to understand how the construction company will be able to start work under the current conditions.

Nacion.com reports that “…Despite the green light being set to be given, there are at least eight pending tasks: They have not yet started any of the 1,200 expropriations needed for the road, the forest inventory for the felling of trees is barely 15% complete, there are nopermits to execute work on the rivers, there is no concrete plan for the transfer of public services such as water pipes, electricity, fiber optic cables and even the Recope pipeline that transports fuels to Cartago, and an archaeological study is pending on five sites along the road.”

“… There is also no detailed work schedule, and in addition, it has not yet been decided where the $60 or $65 million needed to make the extra pedestrian bridges and the 50 kilometers of marginal roads which communities requested in recent months will come from.”

