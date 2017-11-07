Samsung loves to mock Apple and its fans that line up outside stores to get the latest iPhone. While the Galaxy S8 maker hasn’t attacked Apple directly for some time, there’s a long history in and out of the courts thanks to a line of commercials.

Samsung is returning to its attacks just in time for the iPhone X.

Samsung Galaxy: Growing Up on YouTube is #4 in trending and (at post time) had 4,396,332 views

A new commercial highlights the Samsung vs. Apple war, and plays heavily on that trope. Samsung starts out by poking fun at iPhones running out of space over the years, thanks to Apple’s constant use of 16GB of storage.

When you STAY ready, you don’t have to get ready! Team Android/Galaxy.

In a flashback to 2013 we see the Galaxy Note 3 with its 5.5-inch display, and Apple continuing to use a “small” 4-inch panel for the iPhone 5S. 2016 mocks the waterproof feature on the Galaxy series, while the iPhone sits in a bowl of rice. 2017 is the year of the iPhone dongle, with a ridiculous accessory (that Apple sells) used to charge and listen to music at the same time.

Dubbed “growing up,” Samsung’s commercial sees the iPhone addict switch to a Galaxy Note 8 as people line up for the new iPhone X with top notch haircuts. The general theme is that Samsung is always a step ahead of Apple in terms of hardware, something Android fans will be quick to point out in any comment section on any website in the entire world. A flurry of spec comparison photos will usually accompany these debates, with little consideration for the implementation of the technology described.

Samsung vs. Apple fanboy fights are so well documented that even Microsoft mocked the situation in a Windows Phone commercial years ago. Samsung’s exploding Galaxy Note 7 was the source of many memes, and now Samsung fans have some ammunition from the company. Enjoy Samsung’s latest contribution, but don’t let the YouTube video fill your entire iPhone X screen just in case you miss a little bit.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.