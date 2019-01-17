Costa Rica – Over the past 10 years, Samsung has established a rich legacy of smartphone innovation that has helped make people’s lives smarter and easier.

Now, Samsung is celebrating a decade of game-changing innovations with a set of captivating billboards that pay homage to the company’s Korean originality, and tease an exciting future for the Galaxy lineup.

In other words, a bold new vision for the Galaxy brand that will drive smartphone innovation for the next 10 years and beyond.

The billboards – which have been installed in Paris’s famous Place de la Concorde – pair beautiful imagery with text written in Hangeul, the Korean letters. When translated, the intriguing messages are revealed to say, “The future unfolds” and “February twentieth.”

What exactly does the future hold for the Galaxy brand?

You’ll have to wait until Galaxy Unpacked 2019 next month to find out. Until then, check out the images of the billboard below, and be sure to stay tuned to Samsung Newsroom for more updates on the company’s next big announcement.

