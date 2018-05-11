From the beginning of this week, the Juan Santamaria International Airport (SJO), in San Jose, has a new terminal for local flights. The project, valued at US$12 million dollars, is part of the expansion investment plans of the airport operator, Aeris.

The new domestic flights terminal is expected to move some 200,000 passengers yearly.

The terminal is a one level building of 526 m2 (5,600 sq. ft.), a domestic ramp (parking for aircraft) and access road that is operational, though work is still being carried out.

The new terminal has a central lobby, a meeting room, and commercial space, a waiting room for passengers and two boarding gates.

The new terminal was inaugurated on Monday, May 7, by outgoing President Luis Guillermo Solis. “Continuing to consolidate the main air terminals in Costa Rica is a job that fills us with satisfaction since these works have a direct impact on the dynamic tourism industry, which generates employment, well-being, and linkages in the territories. Tourism places Costa Rica on the world map and offering better conditions to domestic and foreign tourists is undoubtedly an important success,” said Solis.

The project was a combined effort of the airport manager, the MOPT, Costa Rican Tourism Institute and Civil Aviation.

Currently, the only airline with scheduled domestic flights across the country is Sansa.

The domestic flights terminal is a short walk to the left of the main international terminal.

Source (in Spanish): Presidencia