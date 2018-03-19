Transitarte was not to the enjoyment of all who visited, some drivers got a bitter experience. After touring the artistic spaces, when they searched for their car, they realized that the plates had been removed.

The San Jose Municipal Police on Sunday got tough on illegally parked cars in the area of the Bulevar (Boulevard) and areas around the Legislative Assembly.

Though they recognized that they had parked illegally, many were upset expecting tolerance from traffic official given it was a Sunday and that the activity had been organized by the municipality.

The event was free, but for the handful of vehicle owners, the cost now is ¢51,000 colones and the time and frustrations in the process of retrieving their vehicle’s plates.