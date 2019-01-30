Suspecting that a patient operated recently at the San Juan de Dios hospital in San Jose could carry a “very contagious neurological disease” the medical center to closed their operating rooms for 12 hours.

A statement from the hospital said all all operating rooms would be closed from 7:00 pm Tuesday to 7:00 am Wednesday, to be disinfected, but it did not specify the type of disease.

“The decision to take this measure was taken by the heads of that national hospital, when one of the surgical teams intervened a patient with an umbilical hernia who us suspected of being a carrier of a very contagious neurological disease,” the hospital said in a statement.

The medical center added that one operating room would remain open for emergencies where, based on circumstances, could not be transferred to other medical centers, the closest being the Hospital Mexico and Hospital Calderon Guardia.

