The Santa Ana Country Club (SACC) is getting ready to open its doors to the public in March 2019, boosting the supply of private clubs in the country.

The private club segment had 40 years of stability in Costa Rica, which created the stage for a new player to take a portion of the market: three months after its official start of memberships, the SACC has sold 900 shares out of the 2,500 available.

The current price is US$25,000 per unit and it is estimated that it will continue to rise.

The SACC, at an investment of US$50 million by at least nine National companies, and located in Santa Ana, competes with similar clubs such as the Cariari Country Club (Heredia), Costa Rica Country Club (Escazu) and Club Unión (downtown San Jose).

To be believed or not, the Cariari and Costa Rica country clubs both welcome the SACC, they see it as a complement in the market rather than competition.

Mauricio Montes de Oca, general manager of the Club Union, doesn’t see the SACC as competition, rather a different experience, “a weekend in the country experience”, whereas his club is one for business people.

According to the SACC, 74% of the 900 members already bought in live in Escazú and Santa Ana, the majority (85%) married and have children (80%). Almost half (45%) are between 40 and 49 years of age, while 29% are between 30 and 39.

Related