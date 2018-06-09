The regional director and a transito (traffic official) of the Policia de Transito delegation in Santa Cruz, in Guanacaste, were arrested on Friday, for allegedly soliciting a bribe from foreigner driver who had drank some “tamarindos”, the local slang for alcoholic drinks.

The woman says the officials demanded money in exchange for not arresting her.

The official was identified by his last name Contreras Calvo, the director, Gutiérrez Oviedo.

Apparently the officers asked the women to pull over in the area of Portegolpe and notice she had been drinking, thus ordered to a breathlyzer that gave a .08 reading, that is over the limit.



Despite the level is below that permitted by laaw, the “vivazos” (craafty) officials told the driver if she would pay them US$700 they would not take her to the local courthouse.

Supposedly, the woman refused. The payment was reduced to US$300, but the foreigner denied that also and pointed out that what they were trying to do was no exactly correct.

They officials aand took her in detention to the Prosecutor’s Office. It is where the woman told authorities her side of the story.

Source (in Spanish): La Nacion