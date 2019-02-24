Immigration police report detaining a Costa Rican woman at the Juan Santamaría (San Jose) International airport, wanted for fraud by the Criminal Court of Pavas since November 2018.

The woman, identified by her last names Martínez Pacavita, was detained as she entered the country when the migratory control system alerted immigration officials.

The woman was handed over to the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) and transferred to the Pavas Court.

No other details were provided to the press.

