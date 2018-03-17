José Francisco Rojas Padilla was sentenced to 12 years in prison on 3 counts of sexual abuse against a minor, who at the time of the events was only 10 years old.

The incidents occurred in 2014, when the man took advantage of the fact that he worked as a school bus driver, transporting students to and from a school.

During the investigation, the accused continued to work as a student transporter, until he was sentenced by the Pococi Criminal Court (Tribunal Penal de Pococí) Thursday, March 16, 2018.

The court also ordered the immediate diqualification man’s license to drive minivans or transport students.