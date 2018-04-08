“The Tico student transport is the junk of the United States and Korea. The buses discarded in those countries are the ones that mostly transport our students,” says Don Pablo Rosales, in charge of the service platform of the Consejo de Transporte Público (CTP) – public transport arm of the MOPT – when we consulted about the Costa Rican school buses

“It’s an old fleet, too old for our children to be traveling in. Year after year old buses are bought for student transport, something that could not be avoided by the current legislation. The buses that are discarded in the United States and Korea are used in Costa Rica, something that must stop immediately, our children must travel in safe and recent units, almost leaving the factory and not ready for the dump in other countries,” Rosales assured.

The CTP records indicate the average school bus our children in Costa Rica travel to when they go to and from school are 17 or more years old. The vehicular inspection, Riteve, records for 2017 inspection of approximately 5,600 units, indicates an average life of 14 years.

Source (in Spanish): La Teja