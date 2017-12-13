Four adolescents between the ages of 16 and 17 were arrested as suspected of trafficking in persons for the purpose of sexual exploitation (pimping) of two schoolgirls.

The arrest was made this Wednesday morning in the house where the young girls lived, in Hatillo, San Jose, following an investigation by the Fiscalía Adjunta Penal Juvenil (FAPJ) – Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office. Because they are minors their identity cannot be published.

Three men were also arrested. They were identified by their last names Artavia, Calderon and Mesen in the areas of Desamparados and Hatillo in San Jose and Tejar del Guarco, in Cartago.

According to the Fiscalia (Prosecutor’s Office), during the investigation they found that the young girls recruited the victims (underage girls), offering them money in exchange for prostituting themselves.

The victims, apparently, were taken by Mesen to meet up with clients, while Artavia and Calderon were clients paying for sex with underage girls.

According to a statement by the Fiscalia, the girls were paid between ¢75,000 and ¢175,000 colones.