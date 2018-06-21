For years flowers have provided a way to show sympathy, congratulations or endearment. With today’s convenient and efficient delivery systems, sending flowers anywhere in the world has never been easier. Getting flowers delivered to a home can warm a heart. But having flowers delivered to an office can be a huge thrill and can make any co-worker green with envy.

Have you met someone extra-special? Let them know that you are falling for them with a romantic flower bouquet. Flowers can express passion, devotion, and admiration. Some flowers to consider to win a heart, include pink roses, violets, red tulips or gardenias.

With families living so far apart, it can be difficult to travel back home for funerals. But, you can still share your sentiment and let them know you care with the delivery of a special floral arrangement or potted plant. For example, Interflora Madrid might deliver your expression to the family home or chapel as part of the memorial service in Spain. An assortment of white flowers especially white roses, lilies, tulips, orchids or carnations is suitable to show heartfelt sympathy. Funeral plants like peace lilies or philodendrons make great keepsakes that can be taken to the home of a loved one.

Birthdays and anniversaries can also be recognized and honored with a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Choose a rose bouquet or opt for an assortment of different flowers in bright colors such as gerberas mixed with lilies and daisies. Just like birthstones, there are also birth flowers. For example, for a friend that is born in September, give them a bouquet of Morning Glories. If born in the month of March, daffodils are recommended. This can be a fun way to celebrate every birthday on your list.

Want to congratulate a former college classmate who has gotten a new job overseas? Have flowers shipped to them with no hassle. Flowers make ideal congratulatory or “good luck” gifts. You’ll brighten their day with yellow poppies, hydrangeas or daffodils which symbolize new beginnings. Give these same flowers for new parents or a housewarming. Looking for something more exotic? Choose from an array of African or Asian inspired flowers or plants such as cacti or chrysanthemum. LolaFlora will ship these flowers to Spain and many other countries abroad.

Each year our team of talented floral designers also put together unique flower gifts for holidays including Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day. Can’t make it home for the holidays? Tell the family Merry Christmas with a poinsettia or Happy Easter with tulips or a white Easter lily delivered via LolaFlora.

Give flowers for any occasion. Deliveries can be made to residents, businesses, hospitals, churches and more. The worldwide flower delivery service by LolaFlora makes it easy to get your gift anywhere in a timely manner as many of our items can be delivered the same day or next day.