The Instituto Costarricense de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA) tenders the construction of sanitary sewers, south diversion collectors to Tiribí.

“The tender shall be conducted in accordance with the International Public Tendering procedures established in the Policies for Procurement of Goods and Works financed by the Inter-American Development Bank GN-2349-9 and is open to tenderers from all countries specified in such policies.

AyA has scheduled a pre-offer meeting with interested firms, at 08:00 hours on March 25, 2019, in the Auditorium of the offices of the Costa Rican Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers, module C, first floor of the AyA headquarters building in Pavas, San Jose, Costa Rica. Attendance at the meeting is not mandatory.”

Reference value: US$26,810,864 dollars.

Deadline for receipt of tenders: April 29, 2019. See tender.

Related