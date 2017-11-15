The clip is of Avenida Central, now the pedestrian boulevard, in 1958. Interesting note of the Imperial beer crate used by the traffic official and the Sears building; the shot of the Cine Rex, now a McDonalds, diagonal to the Parque Central.

The march through the streets is of Rafael Angel Calderón Guardia and his Republicano Nacional party.

Among the comments posted on the Facebook page:

Andrea M Loring, “When Costa Rica was for the Costa Ricans, clean and tidy …”

Kebin Venegas, “The streets are clean.”

Jorge Badilla writes, “This great … still in the 80s when I joined the Traffic Police (Policia de Transito) I was taught to regulate the traffic in a box like the one that appears in the video”.

