Where lush green rainforest meets the vast blue ocean and wildlife roams free, Costa Rica is the perfect ‘wanderlust’ destination for active adventurers.
With so much to see and do, if you haven’t already visited the popular Latin American country here’s six reasons why you should be adding this amazing destination to your travel wish-list :
1Visit the famous fruit markets in San Jose
The country’s capital, San Jose, is a vibrant and vivacious city with lots to offer visiting tourists, form the Columbian gold museum to the national theater there are ample reasons to enjoy a city stopover. The daily markets are quite a spectacle with Sunday’s fruit market taking center stage. Spend the morning wandering with the locals and sampling fruits you never even knew existed!
2Watch baby turtles take their first steps to sea
The coastal town of Tortuguero is an absolute must-visit location for nature lovers around the world. Here you can take to the waters of the rainforest by boat or kayak and watch in awe as monkeys and exotic birds swing and swoop above you.
Tortuguero is also one of the only places in the world you can watch the full circle of a sea turtle’s life. In small regulated groups you rely on the earth’s natural light of the moon only to watch on as mamma turtles lay and nest their eggs and babies wander down to the sea for the very first time.
3Wake-up in-front of an active volcano
Further north in Costa Rica lies the volcanic town of Arenal, here one of one of the country’s award-winning hotels, Nayara Hotel & Spa, offers guests the often once in a lifetime experience of sleeping underneath a blanket of bird-filled trees with an unobstructed view of Arenal Volcano.
The luxury ‘rooms with a view’ tucked neatly into the rainforest boast balconies with Jacuzzis and large four-poster beds. The resort is a slice of luxury in a natural paradise.
4Enjoy an evening at the thermal spa
For a really unique and exhilarating experience in Costa Rica spend a few hours in the warm waters of the Tabacon Thermal Spa. With heated pools, large Jacuzzis and cascading waterfalls you can spend all evening wading through the whirlpools underneath a blanket of stars.
The water source is completely natural and heated by earth allowing you ultimate relaxation with the added benefits of nutrient rich waters. You’ll leave the springs feeling soft and rejuvenated.
5Wander through a waterfall
Costa Rica is home to some amazing waterfalls and getting up and close to them is easy. There’s something so magical about seeing tonnes of water crash through a thick wall of trees, they are a natural wonder not to miss when visiting the country. La Fortuna is especially magical and just a short drive from Arenal.
6Spend an evening in the clouds
A rare and uplifting experience after spending some time in Costa Rica’s rainforest it to travel even higher, to the cloud forest. Here you’re not only treated to incredible views that stretch uninterrupted for miles you can also spot the completely unique wildlife and vegetation. There’s something pretty amazing about being above it all!
Written by Sabrina Chakici, TV Host & Travel Expert. Follow Sabrina on Instagram @sabrina_chakici