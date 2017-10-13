2 Watch baby turtles take their first steps to sea

The coastal town of Tortuguero is an absolute must-visit location for nature lovers around the world. Here you can take to the waters of the rainforest by boat or kayak and watch in awe as monkeys and exotic birds swing and swoop above you.

Tortuguero is also one of the only places in the world you can watch the full circle of a sea turtle’s life. In small regulated groups you rely on the earth’s natural light of the moon only to watch on as mamma turtles lay and nest their eggs and babies wander down to the sea for the very first time.