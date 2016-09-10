Quantcast

Slow Depreciation of Costa Rica Colon Continues

By Rico on 10 September 2016

In the past week the Central Bank intervened in the market with U.S. $26.1 million, with the aim of stabilizing the price of the U.S. dollar, defending what has been done so far and has given assurances that it will keep intervening when necessary.

In the past week the Central Bank intervened in the market with U.S. $26.1 million, with the aim of stabilizing the price of the U.S. dollar, defending what has been done so far and has given assurances that it will keep intervening when necessary.

In the past week the Central Bank intervened in the market with U.S. $26.1 million, with the aim of stabilizing the price of the U.S. dollar, defending what has been done so far and has given assurances that it will keep intervening when necessary.

(QCOSTARICA) The dollar exchange rate in the wholesale Mercado de Monedas Extranjeras (MONEX) market has gone from ¢535.9 per one U.S. dollar in mid-March to ¢553.9 in the first week of September this year.

Despite interventions by the Central Bank (Banco Central de Costa Rica – BCCR), the dollar exchange rate in Costa Rica has maintained a clear upward trend for several months, reflecting in a devaluation of 3% so far this year.

The rise in the U.S. dollar against the Colon is due to, according to the monetary authority, a “… lower amount of surplus currency in the private sector, which showed, in addition to traditional seasonal patterns in the foreign exchange market, the partial recovery in international prices of some raw materials from February this year (prices are still below levels seen a year ago) and the greater dynamism of imports. ”

According to figures of the Central Bank, between August 30 and September 6 the monetary authority intervened in the market with U.S. $26.1 million, with the aim of stabilizing the price of the U.S. dollar in the wholesale market.

The Central Bank defends what has been done so far and has given assurances that it will keep intervening when necessary.

In the view of the state entity “… the evolution of the dollar exchange rate since February 2015 has been consistent with macroeconomic conditions, with announcements by the Central Bank regarding the net demand of the nonbank public sector and based on the managed floating regime.”

With notes from the Banco Central and Centralamericandata.com

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service.
If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it.
What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

About Rico

Rico "Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! Rico brings his special kind of savvy to online marketing. His websites are engaging, provocative, informative and sometimes off the wall, where you either like or you leave it. The same goes for him, like him or leave him.There is no middle ground. No compromises, only a passion to present reality as he sees it!

Connect

Follow on Twitter Connect on Facebook Find on Google+ View all Posts Visit Website
  • ExSF

    Am I the only one out there who can’t understand a word of this article, beyond the first paragraph? (I sure hope not, but maybe so.)

  • costarick

    This artificially high colon to U.S. Dollar exchange rate established and manipulated by the Central Bank, has done nothing but hurt the Costa Rican Economy. The local currency devaluations against the U.S. Dollar of neighbouring countries make their export sectors more competitive than those of Costa Rica and the consequential excessive cost of doing business by Foreign Nationals through direct investment in Costa Rica, has been diminished.

    • darren

      Rick, do you see a mortgage crisis coming in 2017?

      • costarick

        Ticos who have dollar mortgages, but earn their incomes in colones, could face repayment problems as the colon devalues against the U.S. Dollar. I can’t predict if and when there will be a mortgage crisis in that regard, but it certainly could happen.

        • darren

          The prices of real estate seem to have pretty much doubled in the GAM in the last 7 years. On top of it all these introductory mortgages for 2 or 3 years at fixed 6.5% or so then after they seem to always jump to 8% + the tasa fijo (which effectively is 10%) alot of people don’t seem to understand the impact going from 6.5% interest to 7.5% interest has on the amount they owe each month never mind going from 6.5% to 10%… I am no expert I just have this strange feeling that alot of people are barely making their payments at the introductory rate, factor in the colon dropping etc etc. Not sure it just seems like to many new construction projects sold out.

          • costarick

            I share your concern.

        • darren

          The prices of real estate seem to have pretty much doubled in the GAM in the last 7 years. On top of it all these introductory mortgages for 2 or 3 years at fixed 6.5% or so then after they seem to always jump to 8% + the tasa fijo (which effectively is 10%) alot of people don’t seem to understand the impact going from 6.5% interest to 7.5% interest has on the amount they owe each month never mind going from 6.5% to 10%… I am no expert I just have this strange feeling that alot of people are barely making their payments at the introductory rate, factor in the colon dropping etc etc. Not sure it just seems like to many new construction projects sold out.

      • costarick

        Ticos who have dollar mortgages, but earn their incomes in colones, could face repayment problems as the colon devalues against the U.S. Dollar. I can’t predict if and when there will be a mortgage crisis in that regard, but it certainly could happen.

Q Costa Rica News
QCostarica.com - Powered by The Q Media  