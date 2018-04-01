A total of 495 high-tech solar panels will generate about 40% savings in energy consumption in the food area of the upscale mixed-use development Avenida Escazú. The solar panels cover an area of 1,056 square meters.

The project, whose investment amounts to more than US$165,000, is financed by the Promerica bank, as part of its “Green Credits“, a program that will be three years old, according to Federico Chavarría, the entity’s assistant business manager. The solar panels will feed the cooling systems, lights, elevators and power outlets of the food court for monthly savings of more than US$2,400 and more than US$29,000 per year.

Source (in Spanish): Crhoy.com