It was impossible not to spot a “Sele” jersey yesterday. Either red or blue, they were everywhere, at the supermarket, the mall, the airport as Ticos of all sizes and shapes were out to support their national team.

But Spain brought Costa Rica back to reality. No to the reality of Concacaf, the North, Central American and Caribbean soccer “where the ball seems to move at another pace,” in the words of José Pablo Alfaro Rojas in La Nacion.

The final score: Spain 5 – Costa Rica 0.

The friendly was played at Estadio La Rosaleda (La Rosaleda Stadium) in Malaga on Saturday evening, before a crowd of 30,000.

Both teams have already qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Not much consolation for the fans in Costa Rica.

Without Bryan Ruiz and neither Keylor Navas in the net, they were a disaster.

Costa Rica actually showed flashes of promise early on, but that quickly vanished as Spain took control. The Ticos finally found their offensive footing midway through the second half and Johan Venegas came close when he passed the ball across goal that Marco Urena failed to connect with.

The team moved the ball senseless, just waiting for the attacks from Spain, without reaction. The concept of collective game was forgotten

Like the boxer who keeps standing, though he already knows he lost the fight, only pride, keeps him there as the blows keep coming.

But there are seven months between now and June and things, we can hope, can only get better.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.