An early morning spill of a load of stone and gravel on the Autopista General Cañas caused tremendous congestion on the Alajuela to San Jose direction, in the area of the EPA store

The morning television images showed vehicles driving over the large gravel stones strewn across the lanes of the autopista, while Transito officials, aided by officers of the Fuerza Publica, using shovels tried to clear enough of the roadway to allow safe passage.

Vuelco en ruta 1, General Cañas, contiguo a la Ferretería Epa hacia San José. Paso regulado, vía colapsada. pic.twitter.com/cNnI9SaXNI — Ruta Alterna (@rutaalterna) April 27, 2018

The spill of the large truck occurred shortly after 6:00 a.m. It wasn’t until after 8 a.m. that the autopista was cleared enough to allow almost normal transit through the area.