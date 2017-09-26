The low-cost airline, Spirit Airlines, has opened an office in San Jose, Costa Rica to serve its customers in the country.Opens Office in San Jose

The airline has been operating in the country for the past ten years, but this is the first time it has people on the ground (other than airport operations), done largely at the request of clients, who demanded more personalized attention in cases, for example, where payments or transactions were required directly here.

Manuel Jaquez, Spirit’s senior commercial manager for Spirit in Latin America, told Nacion.com that “… after a long process and the support of the Foreign Trade Promotion Office (Procomer), NWQ HOLDING business group and its company, Viajeros Latinos S.A. were selected as exclusive trade representatives of the brand for Costa Rica.”

The Spirit office is located 175 meters north of Centro Colón, on Calle 38. Hours are 8:00am to 6:00pm from Monday to Friday and 8:00am to 2:00pm on Saturdays. Closed on Sundays.

Most of Spirit’s flights to Costa Rica are of American travelers because of the country’s great appeal to American tourists.

Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, in the metropolitan area of Miami, Spirit, it flies to 61 destinations throughout Central America, the Caribbean, South America and the United States and maintains hubs at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Detroit International Airport.

Currently, there are at least 10 low-cost airlines operating in Costa Rica according to Aviación Civil (the Civil Aviation Authority) and Spirit was the first to operate under this format.

Among them are Veca, Southwest, Alaska, Volaris Costa Rica, Wingo, JetBlue, Interjet, Frontier, Air Canada (Rouge) and West Jet.

Like Spirit until the opening of the San Jose office, most of these airlines handle their contact with travelers or communication, requests, doubts, complaints by telephone through call centers, emails or websites.

Volaris, their operation in Costa Rica categorized as national, does have offices in San Jose.

