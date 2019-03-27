A bill presented on Monday in the Legislative Assembly seeks to sanction up to two years in prison the distribution of “intimate images” without consent or authorization of those who appear in them, either for revenge or for mere morbidity.

The bill, presented by Franggi Nicolás, legislator for the Partido Liberación Nacional (PLN), establishes that any photo or video in which a person appears nude, partially nude or involved in a sexual activity performed in private shall be considered an “intimate image” (imagen íntima in Spanish).

“We all know of cases in which people have been victims of the publication of intimate images in social networks, web pages and communication platforms, which have been grounds for unscrupulous people to extort or damage the image and honor of another,” explained the legislator.

“It is a social problem that reaches all segments of the population, but more of young people who have been especially affected by bullying, spite or revenge, due to errors of judgment, manipulation or espionage among others,” he added.

The legislator added that the bill also sets a precedent for the web pages or media that disclose these types of images without the consent of the affected person.

