Security must be a key point of emphasis for businesses of all sizes and in all industries. Criminals will target businesses because they know that they may be able to access important personal data or steal money and this is particularly true in today’s digital landscape where there are all kinds of new threats constantly being developed.

This means that business protection is a constant and ongoing process and one which all owners need to consider.

Fortunately, there are many excellent ways that a company can protect itself, its employees and its customers. Read on for a few ways to enhance your business security.

Educate Employees

One of the easiest and most important ways to enhance security is to educate employees on how they can stay safe and protect the company. This will include how to stay safe online and protecting the company digitally, such as creating complex passwords and changing these on a regular basis. This training should also include staying safe offline, including locking up at night, safe handling of money and the proper disposal of important documents.

Security Technology

Criminals will often target a business premises because they know that there will be expensive equipment and possibly cash onsite, plus the premises is likely to be left empty overnight. It is for this reason why security technology such as CCTV cameras and intruder alarms are so important. It is also wise to have key code entry and layered security so that only people that you authorize can access certain areas of the building.

Digital Security

Although criminals will target the premises, the bigger threat in today’s day and age is cyber criminals who attempt to gain access to the system and steal important data. Having high-quality cybersecurity like Office 365 data security can add multiple layers of protection, but it is also important that you do not store sensitive data, back up data up externally and secure the network. It is also a smart idea to educate yourself on the latest cyber threats and how you can stay safe and protect your company’s data.

Mobile Devices

Many businesses now allow their employees to work remotely and use their smartphones. Whilst this certainly brings a host of benefits, it can also be very dangerous if you are not careful as it could be easy to hack into the system if the mobile device is not secure. You can secure a mobile device by configuring the device to use only protected or encrypted wireless connections both at work and in public ”hotspot” networks (airports, coffee shops, etc.).

Security is paramount when it comes to business. In today’s day and age, business owners need to think about security both digitally and non-digitally and take necessary steps to protect the company, the employees and their customers. This can be challenging and particularly when you consider that there are all kinds of new threats being developed each day, but the above will help you to secure your business and stop criminals and cybercriminals in their tracks.