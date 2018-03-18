A reform of the General Health Law (Ley General de Salud) was approved in the first debate on Friday so that municipalities can grant commercial or industrial licenses to food establishments, including to street vendors.

The project establishes that the municipalities may regulate in their respective jurisdictions, the assumptions in which temporary permits may be granted for the sale of fruits and for the preparation and sale of food and beverages in the places defined by them.

Source (in Spanish): La Republica