Photos shared on the social networks of a supermarket in Jaco (appears to be a Pali) following Sunday night’s earthquake.that claimed three lives, two in Jaco and one in Coronado (San Jose).
Home QMedia Photos of Costa Rica Sunday Night’s Earthquake Shakes and Rattles Jaco Supermarket
Sunday Night’s Earthquake Shakes and Rattles Jaco Supermarket
ByRico
-
0
If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
LATEST
Taxi Drivers and Truckers Protests In San Jose Today
Heading to downtown San Jose or Escazu today? Maybe rethink that for a bit, as taxi drivers and truckers, in two separate movements, will...
The Earth Shook For Melissa Mora, Literally, During Marriage Proposal
Wait, was that the Earth shaking? That was what Costa Rican model and singer Melissa Mora felt Sunday night when her boyfriend proposed marriage. Later...
US$2 Million Dollar Mansion Most Expensive Seizure From Drug Traffickers
A US$2 million dollar two-story mansion that is under construction, standing out in a middle-class neighborhood of La Guacima, Alajuela, is the most expensive...
Sunday Night’s Earthquake Shakes and Rattles Jaco Supermarket
Photos shared on the social networks of a supermarket in Jaco (appears to be a Pali) following Sunday night's earthquake.that claimed three lives, two...
First Food Truck Park Opens In Curridabat
The first food truck park in Costa Rica opened in Curribabat, the Calle Vieja Foodtruck Park counts with seven trucks and an ice cream...
Tax Avoidance Is A Booming Industry
The so-called Paradise Papers may sound familiar – leaked documents from a law firm that specialises in offshore services reveal how the global elite...
Three Dead From Sunday Night’s Earthquake
A 6.6 magnitude earthquake shook Costa Rica Sunday night, leaving three people dead. As confirmed by the Fuerza Public (National Police), two of the victims...
TRENDING / POPULAR
Anne Hathaway’s Leaked Personal Pictures Go Viral
American actress Anne Hathaway is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the hackers, who shamelessly filtered the intimate photos of the actress with...
How Will Hurricane Irma Affect Costa Rica?
As Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Caribbean and Floridians ready for Irma's potential landfall, how will it affect Costa Rica? Although Hurricane Irma...
10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?)
QCOSTARICA - Normally, tourists travel abroad to visit famous landmarks, culture or do fun things. Also there is a group of tourists who travel...
Red Alert Declared For Pacific, Central Valley and Northern Zone
The National Emergencies Commission ( Comisión Nacional de Emergencias - CNE) declared a red alert for the entire Pacific coast, Central Valley and northern...
Nothing Escaped Nate!
Nothing escaped Nate! Floods, rivers overflowing their banks, houses destroyed, families uprooted, schools closed, roads and bridges damaged or destroyed and farms and plantations...