When you’re visiting Costa Rica, you should take advantage of one of the most magnificent times to head outdoors when the sun is about to set, turning the sky beautiful hues of orange, red and yellow.

There are a few spots around Costa Rica that stand out from the rest, like the Pacific coast.

Puntarenas is waiting for you:
Playa Avellanas, Guanacaste is the perfect tropical paradise for those looking for the road less traveled.
Find the most beautiful sunsets made up of the most vibrant reds and pinks at Playa Barrigona
After a day of exploring Costa Rica, wind down at Playa Blanca Punta Leona
The little-known town of Playa Guiones is the perfect spot for those looking for an all-relaxing getaway and great surfing.
A warm and colorful welcome Santa Elena, Puntarenas
Playa Hermosa has the perfect name: “beautiful beach.”

