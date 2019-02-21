Supporters of Juan Guaidó and Nicolás Maduro clashed Wednesdau morning outside the Venezuela embassy in Los Yoses, on the east side of San Jose.

The clash occurred after diplomatic officials of Guaidó, the self-proclaimed president of Venezuela, took possession of the Embassy of Venezuela in Costa Rica, thus disregarding the 60-day period that the Costa Rican government had given Maduro officials to leave the country.

The representative of Guaidó, María Faría, clashed with officials of Maduro who were preparing to begin their work day. A significant number of Venezuelan citizens were present at the diplomatic mission, as well as some Costa Ricans.

#Ahora | En el cumplimento de las funciones diplomáticas, asignadas por el pdte @jguaido y reconocidas por el Gob. Costa Rica, asumimos el control de la sede administrativa de la Embajada de Venezuela en San José. Pendientes brindaremos información importante. #20Feb pic.twitter.com/2pGaZytTPI — Maria A Faria F (@Mandyfaria26) February 20, 2019

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs censured the actions of Faría and her group.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs deplored the unacceptable entry to the headquarters of the embassy, by diplomatic personnel of Juan Guaidó.

“For the Government of Costa Rica, such a procedure is unacceptable because it injures elementary diplomatic norms of respect and trust in relations in the international community; and above all, international law,” said Foreign Minister Lorena Aguilar.

The Government of Costa Rica has recognized Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela, and Maria Faria as the new ambassador in the country.

Last week President Carlos Alvarado asked Maduro’s diplomats to leave the country.

Through a press release on February 16, Faria said Maduro officials would not let her take possession as an ambassador.

Related