A surprise police action “operativo” in San Jose barbershops this Sunday morning resulted in the seizure of drugs and an investigation into 204 people, one of which was arrested for irregular migratory status, five for drug sales, theft and attempted homicide.

The drugs found on the premises included marijuana, amphetamines, cocaine and crack.

Additionally, three barbershops were closed in Santa Ana for operating without health and municipal permits; two more were closed in downtown San Jose and one in Hatillo 1, for the same reasons.

Marlon Cubillo, regional head of the Fuerza Publica (National Police) in San Jose, said the objective was to guarantee security in these premises and prevent any criminal situation.

The police visit to barbershops follows the shooting at the Tico Barber Shop in Tibas last Friday, where six people were injured. Police are still on the trail of those responsible.

Earlier this year, Byron Martín Guillén Montero, 22, died after being shot at a hairdresser salon in Saan Blas de El Carmen, in Cartago. Authorities say two people arrived and started firing at people inside.

Earlier this month the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) captured a 24-year-old Colombian in San Carlos. He used a barbershop to sell drugs.

The recent rash of criminal acts in barbershops motivated the police action this weekend. Authorities could soon replicate similar operations in other regions of the country, based on complaints received by their confidential line.

