The man suspected of shooting at a baker with a shotgun in Pococí was among the “10 most wanted” by the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) in April 2015.

The man, who in that month appeared in the OIJ bulletin, is identified by his surnames Clark González, along with the 9 of the most wanted fugitives of the country at that time.

Clark was wanted on a 6-month sentence for the crime of “daños” (damages). The bulletin was not specific on the crime.

On Sunday, Clark is alleged to have shot, the son of the owner of the bakery in La Rita, Pococi, in the province of Limon, after the store did not refund his alleged wife the money paid for stale bread.

The woman, who had earlier argued with staff at the bakery, moments later returned with Clark, who after getting into a shoving match with the baker’s son, grabbed his shotgun from his car and fired at the young man, hitting him in the arm.The suspect’s alleged wife was arrested on Monday, for instigating the shooting, but was released on preventive measures.

The woam was arrested on Monday, for instigating the shooting, but was released on preventive measures.

The brutal aggression was recorded in a bakery security camera, where it can be observed when the suspect, after arguing with the victim, turns to his car to grab the shotgun and shoots him in the arm, causing a serious injury.

The baker’s son is in hospital, in stable condition, recovering from his wounds.

The OIJ confirmed that it has issued a warrant for the arrest of Clark González. Clark is wanted for attempted murder.

Long criminal history

Clark, according to the Poder Judicial website, has a long history of criminal activity. His first brush with the law was in September 1997 for stealing cattle.

In October and November 1999, sentenced to prison for resisting arrest and theft of 10 bulls from a Guacimo farm.

In January 2000, sentenced to 12 years for theft and 2001 sentenced to five years for, again stealing cattle.

In September 2013, added to Clark’s criminal record was seven-month sentence for resisting arrest and aggravated damages.

Walter Espinoza, director of OIJ, confirmed Wednesday that Clark González was investigated in 2014 for drug offenses. Including, in a raid on his home in July of that year, he received OIJ officials gunpoint. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Why is this man free at large?

He is dealing with the Costa Rican justice system.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.