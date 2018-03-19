A woman and three men were arrested Sunday morning as suspects in the killing of a father and his son in La Sabana.

As confirmed by the Judicial Investigation Organization (OIJ), the woman, 21 years of age, was identified by her last name Baez Rodríguez, who has a history of appropriation; the three young men were identified as 18-year-old Coronado Urbina, 22-year-old Fallas Urbina and 24-year-old Carmona Durán.

According to the police, the motive for the crime would have been a robbery.

Source (in Spanish): La Nacion