The two women suspected of killing the Italian businessman, Stefano Calandrelli, had kidnapped and tortured another man to rob him. The events occurred on April 17, said on Tuesday afternoon the Operational Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Currently, the young women, with last names Smith Smith (24 years old) and Vega Bonilla (19), were ordered to six months of preventive detention, after being arrested on Friday May 18 in then missing case of Calandrelli.

According to the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ), after the disappearance of Calandrelli, the April case involving Smith came to light. The difference in the cases is that in April the man survived.

Although authorities have not yet said how Smith and Calandrelli met, it is presumed that it was through the Badoo social network and that they set an appointment for Monday, May 14, in the house that the women rented, in San Joaquín de Flores , Heredia. In the house investigators found traces of blood, so it is presumed that Calandrelli, 51 years old, was killed on there.

Calandrelli was last seen alive on May 14 in Escazu. His body was found on Sunday, May 20, in the area of Rio Sucio, on the road to Limon. He had been dead several days.