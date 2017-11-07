Sysco, the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced that it has acquired the remaining 50% of Costa Rica’s Mayca Distribuidores, a leading food distributor in the country, in a cash transaction for an undisclosed price.

“We are excited to officially welcome our partners from Mayca into the Sysco family of companies,” said Scott Sonnemaker, Sysco’s senior vice president-International Foodservice Operations, Americas in a statement. “Increasing our international presence has been a large part of our strategy in recent years, and the success and growth we have seen in Costa Rica are great examples of our strategy at work.”

In 2014, Sysco entered into a partnership with Mayca, purchasing 50% of the company.

“The closing of this acquisition is a huge benefit to our associates and customers,” said Jose Maroto, Mayca’s CEO and president. “Our customers will continue to benefit from the wide variety of Sysco’s product assortment, eCommerce solutions, services and expertise.”

Mayca has been in business since 1995, and in addition to its distribution business, has a retail cash-and-carry affiliate with twelve locations, and three additional locations under construction, in addition to a cold-storage company and a truck leasing company.

In April, Mayca moved into a 170,000 square-foot facility, the largest foodservice distribution center in Central America, designed to represent the best in technology and energy efficiency. The new facility supports growth through greater operational efficiency, as well as the commercialization of new products and a further enhanced customer experience.

